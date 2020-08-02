How High Are Silver Prices Going ?



Source: Getty Images Silver Futures--- Silver futures in the September contract settled last Friday in New York at 22.85 an ounce while currently trading at 23.94 up over $1.00 for the trading week as prices are right near a 7-year high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 20.31 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve tremendously next week as the monetary risk will be reduced. Silver is trading far above their 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is very strong as I also have a bullish platinum recommendation at the current time, but this whole sector has the strongest strength to the upside as gold prices finally did crack the 2,000 level in today's trade. The next major level of resistance stands around the 26 level which was touched earlier in the week as I still think we could touch the 30 level especially with the kind of volatility that we are currently witnessing so stay long as the fundamental & technical picture for this commodity remains strong. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

