Wyckoff Edge Quiz 14



Good morning, everyone! This is the quiz we posted last week. What do you see here? The trading range is formed by a demand bar and a supply bar. It's bullish. We can see the market near the creek resistance, the consolidation and the mid range to higher mid range as clustered closes. This was ended by the springboard bar that lead to mark up. This is a great edge risk to reward trade.



This is our quiz for next week. What do you see here? We'll post the solution next Saturday. Not sure how to approach your next trade? Let's have a free 1-on-1 mentoring session! Just email me at gfullet@ltg-trading.com Please trade well and stay safe! Gary www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/ www.ltg-trading.com











Recent articles from this author Wyckoff Edge Quiz 14

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Lower Trading Range

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Upside Reaction

Wyckoff Edge Quiz 13

Wyckoff Market Analysis - Mark Up

About the author Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert. Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

www.ltg-trading.com

Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 39 years in the business. Contributing author since 11/26/2018