Gold - The Ongoing Saga
Friday, July 31, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

CQTs Daily December Gold Quant has been in buy mode for 11 days. Our Weekly December Gold Quant in buy mode for 17 weeks. December gold has likely been positively affected by traders rolling long positions to the December Gold contract and spreaders buying December and selling August which is basically spot at this point in time.

When the daily and weekly quants are both in buy mode its time to get long. Over the past 10 days December Gold has rallied from 1821.00 to 2005.40 - A 184 handle profitWe always follow our math. Why bother to follow lagging technical indicators and report results that have been leaked to insiders prior to their release?

Quant Trading is the Swiss Army Knife of futures analysis. It should be in every traders tool box, beginners and professionals alike!

Why not take a FREE trial? See for yourself.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
