AUDUSD: Bullish, Presses Further Higher AUDUSD looks to strengthen further as it retains its broader upside pressure. On the downside, support comes in at the 1.7150 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 0.7100 level and then the 0.7050 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7000 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.7250 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7300 level. Below here will open the door for a run at the 0.7350 level and then the 0.7400 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further upside threats long term.



Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.