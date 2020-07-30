rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq Attempting for New Record
Thursday, July 30, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Nasdaq (NQ_F) 1 hour chart below shows that the Index has ended the correction from July 13 all-time high. The pullback unfolded as aflat Elliott Wave Structure. From July 13 high, wave (A) ended at 10358.75 low. The bounce in wave (B) ended at 11058 high. The Index then extended lower in wave (C), which ended at 10301.91 low. This completed wave ((2)) in larger degree. The correction reached the blue box area, which is the 100 123.6% extension of wave (A)-(B). From that blue box, the Index has turned higher. This allows buyers at blue box a risk free position.

Up from wave ((2)) low, the Index rallied higher in wave (1). The subdivision unfolded as a diagonal Elliott Wave Structure. Wave 1 ended at 10531 high and the pullback in wave 2 ended at 10381.25 low. Afterwards, the Index resumed higher in wave 3, which ended at 10635.75 high. Wave 4 dips then ended at 10511.50 low. The final push higher in wave 5 ended at 10758.50 high. Afterwards, the Index did a pullback in wave (2), which ended at 10502.75 low. The Index has resumed higher and has broken above previous wave (1) high, confirming that the next leg higher in wave (3) has started. As long as 10301.91 low stays intact, the dips in 3,7 or 11 swings is expected to find support for more upside. However, the Index still needs to break above July 13 peak in order to avoid doing a double zig-zag correction.

NASDAQ (NQ_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
