Silver Futures--- Silver futures in the September contract is higher by 7.00% or $1.60 at 24.45 an ounce as prices have hit a 7 year high exploding to the upside this Monday afternoon in New York. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 18.61 level over the last month and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 19.35, however the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading sessions therefor the monetary risk remains.

At the current time the chart structure is poor due to the fact that the price rallied over $4 in the last 5 trading sessions as the volatility certainly has to come to life and that situation will not change going forward.

As I have talked about in many previous blogs I thought the 20 level would be broken as that occurred and then I also thought that the 25 level would be touched as that situation is just an eyelash away as I still believe there's more room to run to the upside.

The U.S dollar is sharply lower once again today hitting an 18-month low as that is a bullish fundamental factor towards commodities and especially the precious metals as gold prices also hit all-time highs in today's trade stay long as I see no reason to be short silver or the precious metals.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

