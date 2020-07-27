rounded corner
Technical Snapshot - Gold (GC) Now in Record Territory
Monday, July 27, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Anyone following the gold market probably knows that gold just broke through its 2011 highs today. Uncertainty is certainly fueling the sentiment--COVID-19, the deterioration of US-China relations, etc.


Dollar weakness?



Technically, what were looking at here is a death cross--the 50 EMA falling below the 200-EMA.


Can we get some fundamentals to inform this technical picture? Hows this: the real yield on the 10-Year.



Not looking so hot. Gold forecasts have been claiming both a high and wide range, from $3,000 to $10,000. Typically the fundamentals serve to validate scenarios in which sentiment has been the primary driver of asset values. Will fundamentals justify any of these forecasts? Well, heres a problem. We cant know until we get some grip on COVID-19 (among other things, like the geopolitical mess were in). And right now, it appears that COVID has a grip on us; not the other way around.


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
