Anyone following the gold market probably knows that gold just broke through its 2011 highs today. Uncertainty is certainly fueling the sentiment--COVID-19, the deterioration of US-China relations, etc.

Dollar weakness?

Technically, what were looking at here is a death cross--the 50 EMA falling below the 200-EMA.

Can we get some fundamentals to inform this technical picture? Hows this: the real yield on the 10-Year.

Not looking so hot. Gold forecasts have been claiming both a high and wide range, from $3,000 to $10,000. Typically the fundamentals serve to validate scenarios in which sentiment has been the primary driver of asset values. Will fundamentals justify any of these forecasts? Well, heres a problem. We cant know until we get some grip on COVID-19 (among other things, like the geopolitical mess were in). And right now, it appears that COVID has a grip on us; not the other way around.

