Using KRE as a proxy for regional banks, the sub sector is holding steady in its recovery though it appears to be weakening. You can see its correlation with the broader financial sector which is outpacing regionals. Arizona is encouraging its citizens to take a more localized approach to banking, especially considering that many smaller businesses werent able to secure loans from many of the larger banks (and approximately 90% of all Arizona small businesses are with global, rather than regional, banks). Might this experience trigger a move toward local banks, and how might this compare with businesses across the states in general?

Technically, KRE is in recovery, but it all depends on the Q2 earnings outcome.

