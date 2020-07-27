Hello traders,

A bigger, five-wave recovery on Bund which started in 2018 can be finished, as price made a sharp turn lower from the 181.86 level. We labelled this turn as wave A/I, that is part of a minimum, three-wave reversal, and can now be followed by a corrective wave B/II. Possible resistance/reversal zone for B/II is at 175.7/177.0 level.

BUND, daily