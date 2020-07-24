Stay Long The Cattle Market



Source :Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the August contract is currently trading at 101.15 while settling last Friday in Chicago at 103.27 down over 200 points for the trading week as prices are right near a 2 week low. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 99.80 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 98.42 as an exit strategy, however we will roll over into the October contract most likely on Monday as these numbers will change as I still believe higher prices are ahead. If you take a look at the daily chart a possible rounding bottom chart pattern may have developed just like it did in the platinum market and I still think prices will break the 105 level in the coming days ahead. Cattle is trading far above its 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside as the volatility has come to crawl over the last week and I don't think that's the choice is going to last much longer. I remain bullish on most commodities due to the fact that the U.S dollar has now hit another fresh 6 month low in today's trade. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

