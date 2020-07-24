Adding to My Interest Rate Spread Trade



I am currently long the 10-yr T-Bill versus the 2-yr T-Bill in an inter-commodity spread that is working out nicely thus far. Today I added to my interest rate exposure by buying the 30-yr T-Bond and selling the 5-yr T-Bill. This trade had hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when opened on 7/25 and closed on 8/23. The average profited for these 15 years is $2,637 while the average profit is 137% of the average draw-down. I entered this trade at ($55.4844) and suggest a limit of ($56.0).



Recent articles from this author

About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com