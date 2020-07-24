A Short Sale in Feeder Cattle







Yesterday, I posted a short piece entitled, An Alert from Yesterday and a Tweet from Today. But later in the day I flashed another Special Email Alert and it can be seen and read below. From Commodity Insite late yesterday afternoon: ---------------------------------------------------------------------- SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT! As a new trading suggestion. Sell (1) October feeder cattle at the market. The last trade is $143.55 up 2 points. Use a stop, close only of $144.75. With the Dow down 160, live cattle lower and corn fractionally higher, feeders could or may take a nosedive tomorrow. If you follow this trading suggestion please use a stop. The time now is 12:33 pm Chicago ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ With but a few minutes left to trade and a Cattle on Feed report due after the close, October feeder cattle, after bouncing higher in earlier dealings is now in the red by about 75 points at $142.67. The Cattle on Feed report should hold a bearish surprise for cattle futures into the Fall of the year. If so, October feeders are likely to work lower yet. There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if you wish to know of the Special Offer I have for my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. Let me hear from you! The time now is 12:50 p.m. Chicago













This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











Recent articles from this author A Short Sale in Feeder Cattle

An Alert from Yesterday and a Tweet from Today

Grain & Livestock Comments for Today

Redux:Erroneous Assumptions

What I Know For Certain

About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.