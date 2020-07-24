The Nemenoff Report 07/24/2020



Financials: As of this writing (5:00am) Sept. Bonds are unchanged at 181’08, 10 Yr. Notes 0’01.5 lower at 139’18.5 and the 5 Yr. Notes fractionally lower at 125’25.50. Yields continent to drop and the yield curve continues to narrow as the market absorbs the news of initial jobless claims of 1.4 million and the prospect of another stimulus package Of 1-3 trillion dollars. Normally you would think this addition to the ones supply would have a negative effect on rates, however the Fed will now have more ammunition to support the various Bond markets in an effort to keep rates near 0. The rate on the 2 yr. is steady with last week at 0!15, the 5 Yr. down 2 basis points at 0.27, the 10 Yr. 5 points lower at 0.57 and the 30Yr. Down 9 at 1.23%. The spread between the 2-10 yr. has narrowed to 0.42 basis points from last week’s 0.48. I still feel rates have room on the downside and continue to be a buyer on breaks. Resistance in bonds is 183’00. Grains: Dec. Corn is 0’6 higher at 336’2 , September Beans up 0’4 at 901’2 and Sept. Wheat up 1’6 at 535’4 (down 15 cents for the week. I still like the long side of Corn and Beans. My Corn objective is 360’0 for December. Cattle: Both Live and Feeder Cattle are little changed for the week after trading at higher prices earlier in the week the market should remain under pressure as boxed beef prices stay under reassure. I remain short FC. Silver: Sept.Silver is 18 cents lower at 22.805 but up 3 .00 dollars for the week.after taking a significant loss when this market dipped under 12.00 a few month’s ago I have been gun shy and on the sidelines. Resistance is at 24.00 S&P: Sept. S&P’s are 10.00 lower 3217.50 after falling 40.00 yesterday on the perception of a weakening economy’s so evidenced by a weak tech sector and disappointing Jobless claim numbers. Granted the tech heavy Nq100 is only 2 days past an all time high and S&P just below the highs of the year it may be to early to call atop. That being said I will be a seller on rallies.. Use stops! Currencies: The Sept. Europe is 0.0010 lower at 1.16120, the Yen 0.00355 higher at 0.94100 , the Pound 0.0002 higher at. 1.2742 and the Dollar Index 0.016 lower 94.665. Ire in long the euro and the Pound and sort the Dollar Index. To be honest this trade has succeeded beyond my short term expectations. Use stops to protect profits. The D.I. Should show support at 93.00. Regards, Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com