Hello traders!

CADJPY fully unfolded a decline within a higher degree wave A), down from 81.94 level, which was later in June followed by a three-wave correction as wave B). We can see a completed A-B-C corrective move in B), where sub-wave B unfolded a triangle. That said, price now seems to be breaking lower again, ideally into a higher degree wave C), down from 80.13 level. That said, a drop below the 78.75 level will confirm a wave C) lower underway, with a five-wave structure.

CADJPY, 4h