The North American Ag Report 8:30 a.m. update for 7/24/20
Friday, July 24, 2020

by Dave Gleason of North American Agricultural Services

David Gleason
daveg@sio.midco.net
Nathaniel Gleason
nathaniel.gleason@naas.com
1-800-373-7767
www.naas.com

On Saturday July 11th we held our annual 2020 Summer Forecasting
Seminar. You can purchase the DVD and chart booklet from the seminar
for $460.00 + $35.00 for shipping and handling. To order this
important market information, please call 1-800-373-7767. Thank-you
for your support!

The following trades are hypothetical. Past results are not a guaranty
of future results.

NOTE: Computer reverses position when trend following stop is hit. Entry
and exit prices are not always available.

On 7/9/20 the computer went LONG August lean hogs (Elec) at 50.35
with current trend following stop at $50.15.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 August lean hogs settled up 1.75 at 54.40.
7/9/20 the computer went LONG December lean hogs (Elec) at 52.95
with current trend following stop at $50.75.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Dec lean hogs settled up .55 at 52.00.

On 6/23/20 the computer went LONG August live cattle (Elec) at 96.70
with current trend following stop 98.400.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 August live cattle settled down .575 at 100.925.

On 4/8/20 the computer went LONG December live cattle (Elec) at 100.90
with current trend following stop 108.00.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Dec live cattle settled down 1.00 at 109.125.

On 4/9/20 the computer went LONG August feeder cattle (Elec) at
$129.675 with computer trend following stop at $135.70.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 August feeder cattle settled down .35 at
$141.875.

On 6/30/20 the computer went LONG Dec corn (Elec) at $3.39 3/4
with current trend following stop at $3.23.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 July Dec settled up 3/4 at $3.35 1/2.

On 6/30/20 the computer went LONG Dec Chicago wheat (Elec) at $5.01
with current trend following stop at $5.21.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Dec Chi wheat settled down 4 at $5.35 3/4.

On 7/17/20 the computer went SHORT Dec Minneapolis wheat (Elec) at
$5.28 with current trend following stop at $5.41.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Dec Minn wheat settled down 4 3/4 at $5.23 1/2.

On 7/20/20 the computer went SHORT Dec KC wheat (Elec) at $4.53
with current trend following stop at $4.74.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Dec KC wheat settled down 7 at $4.52 1/2.

On 7/13/20 the computer went SHORT Nov soybeans (Elec) at $8.81
with current trend following stop at $9.10.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Nov soybeans settled up 5 at $9.00 1/2.

On 6/30/20 the computer went LONG Dec soybean meal (Elec) at 293.8
with the current trend following stop at 288.0.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Dec soybean meal settled up 4.1 at 298.3.

On 7/16/20 the computer went LONG Dec soybean oil (Elec) at 29.44
with current trend following stop at 29.80.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 Dec soybean oil settled down .16 at 30.36.
Additional markets including cotton, coffee, heating oil, crude oil, natural gas,
gold, silver, Dow, Nasdaq, S&P, and US Dollar available with subscribtion.
Visitwww.naas.comfor more information.
This information is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a
solicitation or an offer to buy the commodities herein named. The
factual information of this report has been obtained from sources
believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to the accuracy,
and is not to be construed as representation by North American
Agricultural Services.

NOTE:
I am the adviser you are the decision maker. I have an
obligation to give you my opinion because you purchased my report;
you are responsible for your decision whether to except my opinion
and act on it or not. DG.




About the author

CTA Dave Gleason started trading the markets in 1980 and started his company North American Agricultural Services in 1985. He specializes in harmonic wheel analysis using the mathematical square of nine and planetary cycle analysis from the heliocentric point of view. This technique gives a viewer the chance to see from mathematical calculation specifically where a market should be trading at on a particular day in advance and sometimes weeks or even months in advance. The North American Ag Report is the advisory service you have been looking for. Watch our program and be amazed!

Contact Dave Gleason www.naas.com : (800) 373-7767 or at daveg@sio.midco.net
 
Contributing Author since 1/22/2019  
Published by Barchart
