Bitcoin is breaking toward the upside from a symmetrical triangle (on relatively decent volume). Meanwhile on the fundamental front, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency just gave certain banks the green light to hold Bitcoin. Take that into consideration.

From a technical perspective, how might you trade a triangle? One traditional way would be to measure the top and bottom of the pattern and add that to the breakout level. In this case, the top is at 11,130, the bottom at 8,220, the distance from top to bottom is 2,910, hence our price target from the breakout at 9,175 is 12,085. As always, any trader using this method would be prepared for the pattern to fail (as not all chart patterns pan out). Plus, its important to check for any fundamental info available on BTC thats widespread enough to affect trading or investing.

