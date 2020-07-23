In his editorial commentary, Daniel Plainview writes: The dollar index has been plunging since its March high of 103.96. Now, its threatening to close under 95.00, a critical support level above which it's been hovering since 2018. Typically we see a negative correlation between the dollar and the broader stock market, But now, with real yields sinking amid COVID stimulus efforts, a weaker dollar appears to be the path of least resistance. Safety is likely flowing out of the dollar and into the other international currencies, like the Euro, or into gold.

Surely, we see the dollar index threatening to close below this range.

Of course, with real yields tumbling, what else might you expect? We see here gold (safe haven) rising, the markets valuations artificially boosted by stimulus, the dollar sinking and 30-Year bonds maintaining a tepid near-term uptrend but intermediate-term downtrend.

