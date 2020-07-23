





I have done little the past few sessions when it comes to a new trading suggestion. But yesterday I posted a trading suggestion with a Special Email Alert and today, I posted a suggestion on my twitter account.

From yesterday: SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

I made a mistake and a big one in my afternoon broadcast. I wish to buy August hogs and sell August cattle. Yes, buy the hogs that are now $52.77 up 130 and sell the cattle that are now $101.30 down 55.

Buy the hogs.......sell the cattle. My wording was wrong. Very, very sorry.

Jerry welch 11:12 a.m. Chicago

Twitter: From today and about an hour ago:

"Sell everything except bonds and wheat!

As I type furiously away, August lean hogs are 217 points higher and August live cattle are 60 points lower. Wheat prices are 3 cents lower and bond futures on the plus by 14 points. And again. The Special Email Alert was from yesterday and the tweet from today.

The time now is 11:22 a.m. Chicago time

