The GBPUSD is trying to form its 5th straight green daily candle at the 4hr chart upchannel resistance. Significantly, the GBPUSD is retesting the 61.8% Fib retrace of the Dec 2019 to March 2020 slide, with odds dramatically higher than in June to retest the 2020 high before year end. A weekly close above the June high will pave the way for a retest of the psychologically key 1.3 whole figure level in the month or so that follows. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

GBPUSD Weekly/Daily/4hr

