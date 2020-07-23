Risk sentiment takes a hit into NY trade



ANALYSIS USDCAD Spot silver prices recovered from their early NY morning wobble yesterday to close another 8% higher by the end of the trading session. September WTI oil prices also rebounded after the EIA reported just a 4.892M barrel increase in inventories for the week ending July 17, versus the 7.54M build announced by the API the evening before. We felt both these factors contributed to USDCADs ultimate loss of the 1.3430-40 support level by the London close yesterday, and this negative technical development made it easy for the market to continue its slide lower overnight as both commodities found buyers once again in early European trade. The broader USD has since bounced and, while the move felt technical at first with GBPUSD rejecting the 1.2750s and EURUSD buyers failing again at 1.1600, weve now seen a bunch of negative Brexit and US/China headlines to support itnot to mention the first week-over-week increase for US Jobless Claims since March (1,416,000 JUL 18 WEEK (CONSENSUS 1,300,000) FROM 1,307,000 PRIOR WEEK (PREVIOUS 1,300,000)). US Treasury Secretary Stevin Mnuchin is now trying to jawbone the USD higher on CNBC by saying WE WILL PROTECT DOLLAR, WORLD'S RESERVE CURRENCY.Headlines have also just crossed saying that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be delivering a speech titled Communist China and the futures of the free world at 4:40pmET today, which seems to be adding fuel to the markets risk-off, USD-bid, tone since the NY open.

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY SEP CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar has come off swiftly since the NY open as negative Brexit headlines/jobless claims data and some pre-Pompeo China speech anxiety contribute to a softer risk tone for the broader markets. This mornings notable buyer failure at the psychological 1.1600 level, which just so happened to be yesterdays high, was a bit of a negative omen heading into this EURUSD decline. It's "la dolce vita" in Italy today with benchmark 10yr BTP yieldsfalling below 1% (BTPs over Bunds now at just +152bp).

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT SILVER DAILY GBPUSD Traders finally received some meaningful updates on the state of Brexit trade deal negotiations around the NY open, and they werent good. UK Brexit negotiator David Frost said the gaps are still significant and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier said a deal was at this point unlikely. Moreherefrom the BBC. Sterling has now slipped below the 1.27 handle after buyers failed to regain the 1.2750s in early London trade, and EURGBP has reclaimed the 0.91 handle. All this is not hugely surprising given how depressed market expectations are when it comes to the state of Brexit negotiations and so we think this explains why sterling is not completely falling apart here.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar is getting smacked lower this morning as traders find a number of reasons to lighten up on risk currencies. Wed note however that the Aussie started under-performing right after the London close yesterday when USDCNH made a bee-line for the 7.00 handle once again. While a higher than expected daily USDCNY fix and a softer tone for Chinese stocks last night didnt have much effect on off-shore dollar/yuan, its second foray above 7.00 this morning seemed to be what started the second wave of AUDUSD selling over the last 24hrs. We wouldnt be surprised if the market forces recent AUD breakout buyers to test their convictions at the 0.7070-80 level at some point. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Japanese markets were closed today for the Marine Day holiday. Theyll be closed again tomorrow for Health and Sports Day. Dollar/yen has understandably had the volatility sucked right out of it as a result, and so we saw the market meander aimlessly for most of the overnight session. This mornings softer overall risk tone is seeing US yields slip lower naturally, but its having a very muted downside effect on USDJPY.

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10-YR YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Risk sentiment takes a hit into NY trade

Explosive silver rally leads USD lower over last 24hrs

EU leaders reach "truly historic" recovery fund deal

FX markets still on EU-Summit watch

Euro bid ahead of EU Summit

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17