E-mini S&P (September) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3265.50, up 14.25 NQ, yesterdays close: Settled at 10,804.25, down 46.75 Fundamentals: With a focus on earnings and stimulus, U.S. benchmarks are set to open higher. Despite unenthusiastic results from tech behemoth and cloud bellwether Microsoft, Teslas headline numbers are keeping the risk-environment buoyant. They reported a net profit of $114 million, $428 million of which came from selling emission credits; yes, you read that correctly. Aiding the overnight surge was results from Unilever and Daimler. Unilever, the British-Dutch consumer goods company, topped YoY profits and the stock is up 7%. Although Daimler posted losses, the Mercedes maker was upbeat on the second half of the year and the stock is up 5%. There is a deluge of earnings both before and after the bell today. Watch our Whats Moving video where Bill Baruch covered Wednesdays action. As for stimulus, Washington is working to iron-out a fifth bipartisan fiscal bill since the onset of the pandemic. The current measures are due to run out at the end of the month and Congress begins their recess August 7th. Late yesterday, the market seemed to respond positively to headlines that Republicans were considering reducing unemployment payments to $400 per month from $600 per week ($2400 per month). Although a drastic reduction, it would be good through the end of the year. The markets response was likely due to positive steps forward and guarantees for a longer extension. Headline developments will certainly swing sentiment through the session. The market is broadly ignoring U.S.-China tensions, but traders should keep an ear to the ground. Ultimately, there is a belief President Trump will not increase pressure on the communist nation heading into the election in fear of derailing the rally. Instead, we may see a number of small maneuvers like shutting down the Houston consulate.

Technicals: Although the S&P set a new swing high and the NQ is up nearly 1% on the session, the strength over the last 24-48 hours does not feel sticky. We have been cautiously Bullish in Bias for much of the last several weeks and months, but we do not feel this is the time to be buying. At this point, we are prepared to see a correction of 3-5% whether it be from todays high or major three-star resistance at

Crude Oil (September) Yesterdays close: Settled at 41.90 down 0.02 Fundamentals: Crude Oil pushed higher overnight and early this morning but has so far failed at Tuesdays high, a level aligned with the March 6th gap. Commodities broadly have been on a tear for weeks; Crude Oil, Copper and Gold led the way and we are now seeing Silver join the party. U.S. Dollar weakness is certainly a catalyst coupled with liquidity from central banks around the world sloshing around and inflating assets and the demand for them. Yesterdays EIA inventory report was arguably bearish, but Tuesday evenings private API survey set a bearish bar. Of importance was a build at Cushing, the third in a row, as well as a rise in estimated production by 100,000 bpd. We maintain that the trend is clearly higher, but the ceiling from here is very limited barring a fresh catalyst.

Technicals: Price action has traded around our Pivot of 41.72-41.78 and buyers have defended major three-star support at

Gold (August) Yesterdays close: Settled 1865.1, up 21.2 Fundamentals: Gold surged again overnight gaining as much as 4.2% on the week at its high of 1887.9. Silver also extended its run to a high of 23.67, gaining as much as 20% on the week. The tape is settling in a bit and the U.S. Dollar is attempting to firm-up as the Dollar Index hit the lowest level since March. The Treasury complex is grinding higher and this is supportive to Gold. We feel the move in Treasuries alludes to a potential wave of risk-off, one that Gold may have front-run. Overall, we expect Gold to set a new record high, but maintain this is not the time to be chasing the metal, it is the time to be capitalizing on Gold you already own. Pullbacks to technical support continue to be buying opportunities.

Technicals: We are reducing our Bullish Bias to cautiously Bullish in order to exude profit taking at these levels. In the near-term, Golds spinning top on the session paves the way for a healthy pullback. First key support is 1865-1868.5; this aligns out momentum indicator, yesterdays settlement and our achieved upside target. The bulls will continue to be in the drivers seat above here. We are looking to major three-star support at

