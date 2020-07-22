Commentary:
The soy showed a bit of strength today. The meal gained on oil. The potentially friendly near term thoughts are centered around the Chinese demand of late. In addition, a bit more down time coming was supportive meal. The question with the bean oil is if the market has peaked and will retrace some of its gains. The oil share had a strong move recently at over 33%. The longer term fundamentals for the bean market are not as friendly as the near term. The imposing global stocks will ultimately be a bearish factor without some type of a weather issue in South America or the US. The current forecast is not threatening. The bean market will, however, in my opinion not break until the weather in August is known.
The corn exhibited some strength. Thoughts that the Chinese flooding is hurting production there. The recent demand from China is certainly a positive to the market. The USoffers are competitive at present. There exists a chance that corn could have a bit of a move higher.
