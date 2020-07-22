Market Insights July 22 2020



Good Morning, Global Equities: A relatively mixed bag around the world this morning, US trading slightly lower (off the overnight lows), Europe down all across the region with Spain leading -1.30%, and Asian equities higher across the region. Key earnings are due out in the US today, including the much lauded TSLA which in our opinion has moved more on hope and FOMO rather than economic sanity, but who can even tell the difference anymore. Microsoft also reports after the bell. Metals: Gold and Silver continued their climb overnight, Silver +6.50% last night at one point and once again outpacing Gold. Metals, specifically Gold are telling you that rates are going to be low, the Dollar is going to be weak, and expectations for inflation will be high well out into the future. Got that? Down rates, Down Dollar, up Gold. Metals are immediate-term overbought, as they were yesterday and the day before, look at booking some gains so you can replant your positions from the low end of our range, which is now north of 1800oz for Gold. Oil- Trading down this morning on the larger than expected build in API inventories yesterday (+7M bbls w/w), which begs the question of the strength of demand. EIA report is due out today at 9:30 CST. Theres a topic on the table in the next stimulus bill presented by Mitch McConnel that would protect companies from employee lawsuits after returning to work. I happen to think this issue is very important for energy demand, as it would encourage companies to bring employees back therefore bolstering demand for fuel and travel back to work. Ill tell you, from what Ive seen the Chicago Loop is a ghost town during what used to be peak rush hour. Air travel fuel demand remains down 30% from last year. US/China relations seem to be going splendidly this morning. The US has accused Chinese hackers of attempting to steal C19 vaccine intellectual property, and subsequently ordered the Chinese to close down their consulate in Houston Tx. Reports of a fire at the consulate this morning stem from rumors of the Chinese burning documents inside. Stimulus- hearing that congress currently at an impasse on the next round of stimulus. Many of the benefits from the previous rounds of stimulus are set to expire at month end. Developing. Long on patience, process, and Stagflation, short on FOMO. Good luck. ***Receive this market letter every morning by 8am. Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below: https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS Actionable Levels Market Trend Range Low Range High Notes









SP500 Bullish 3148 3284 1.2% upside vs 3.0% downside, risk elevated and IV discount Nasdaq 100 Bullish 10,489 11,086 NASDAQ bubble? Russell 2000 Bearish 1415 1495 Remains bearish trend, despite recent growth/value rotation 10yr Yield Bearish 0.57% 0.69% Range bound, trade bonds with bullish bias VIX Bearish 23.99 29.78 Big lower high, now bearish trend Oil Bullish 38.78 42.06 Doing nothing yet - overdue for downside correction Gold Bullish 1794 1841 No change in analysis Bullish USD (Cash) Bearish 94.73 96.59 if we see 96.75 its a sell EUR/USD Bullish 113 115 Bullish trend now USD/JPY Bearish 106.54 107.44 Slow grind/range trade, we think JPY resolves higher vs usd



