Onwards and Upwards



After being range bound for more than 3 months, over the past few days, the US 10-Year Treasury futures broke through the 139.40 resistance level. This comes at a time when the stock markets have also been rallying and which by a lot of measures are considered overbought. Thus the path of least resistance for the US 10-Year Treasuries seems to be upwards. This upward move might gather momentum as we head into August which has on many occasions been a rough month for stocks. The ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.com has held an open long position in the US Treasuries since October 24, 2018 with returns of 89.02% in 2019 and 103.23% in 2020 thus far.



Michael Grech is a Geophysicist turned Entrepreneur turned Quantitative Trader and Investor. His background in mathematics and physics led him to adopting a quantitative science based approach to his investments. Since 2011 Michael has been making his living off his investments. Over time he has developed quantitative systems that generate average annual returns of 30% or more. Today Michael uses a 100% quantitative approach for all his investments trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures.