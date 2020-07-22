After being range bound for more than 3 months, over the past few days, the US 10-Year Treasury futures broke through the 139.40 resistance level. This comes at a time when the stock markets have also been rallying and which by a lot of measures are considered overbought. Thus the path of least resistance for the US 10-Year Treasuries seems to be upwards. This upward move might gather momentum as we head into August which has on many occasions been a rough month for stocks.
The ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.com has held an open long position in the US Treasuries since October 24, 2018 with returns of 89.02% in 2019 and 103.23% in 2020 thus far.