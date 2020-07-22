MARKET UPDATE - GRAINS, MEATS, SOFTS - JUDY CRAWFORD



MARKET UPDATE/TRADE ALERT

JUDY CRAWFORD

TRADES FOR THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020

EMOTION is your enemy more than any market will ever be. THE DOLLAR IMPACT. As pointed out in an earlier newsletter the dollar did take out the June 10 low and is attempting another wave down on its daily chart. What impact will this have on the grains, softs & meats supposedly sensitive to the dollar? Comparing those markets to the dollar's previous selloff that started in late May, I got varying results. Grains: It's standard opinion that when the dollar goes down the grains go up. Yes, that was very true years ago. But now? Not so fast. In fact the dollar's selloff seemed to have a minimal impact on them. The grains reaction was more controlled by whether they were already in an uptrend or still in a downtrend. Beans and bean oil had minor rallies when the dollar dropped. When the dollar bottomed again they sold off but being already in an uptrend, it was just a normal correction and the rally resumed. Corn tried to break out of its consolidation to the upside but that ended when the dollar bottom. It went back to consolidating and later made new lows. Meal had a minor rally but once the dollar bottomed, meal made new lows since it was still in a downtrend. Wheat tried to rally and even before the dollar bottomed it fell to new lows. It too was still in a downtrend.

Meats: Live cattle followed the dollar. Feeders went sideways and then had a minor rally while the dollar dropped and only had a minor selloff once the dollar bottomed. Hogs were already in a downtrend but tried to hold while the dollar sold off. But once the dollar bottomed they sold off to new lows.

Softs: Both cotton & sugar were already in uptrends and responded with strong rallies as the dollar dropped. Once the dollar recovered they had minor selloffs and then resumed their uptrend. But both coffee and cocoa were in downtrends. Coffee went sideways as the dollar dropped but once the dollar started to rally, coffee made new lows. Cocoa had a minor rally but then broke out to the downside to new lows once the dollar bottomed.

CONCLUSION: Apparently the dollar does not have the impact it had years ago on the markets most sensitive to its behavior. It was the softs that were most responsive while the grains seemed more controlled by their current trend at the time than what the dollar was up to.



GOAL OF THE NEWSLETTER: To give traders a technical explanation of market behavior with the goal to educate and better understand and trade the markets. What I convey to readers is not a personal opinion but what the markets are suggesting by their technical formations and action.



TRADE SUGGESTIONS FOR THURSDAY: Buy December cotton. Buy 63.48 stop. Protective stop 62.28. Potential projection 68.00. (Potential risk $600. Potential reward $2260). Margin: $2915.

Reasons for the Trade:

1. The monthly chart has a reversal bottom.

2. The weekly chart has a buy signal.

3. On the weekly chart the 10 avg. has been over the 20 avg. since late June - indicating an uptrend.

4. The daily formed a reversal bottom to the recent selloff this Tuesday.

5. The daily chart has a buy signal.

6. Today was an outside day that can trigger a signal and market direction. Buy October sugar. Buy 11.92 stop. Protective stop 11.62. Potential projection 12.50. (Potential risk $336. Potential reward $649.60). Margin: $1047.

Reasons for the Trade:

1. The monthly is holding in long term support.

2. The weekly chart has a reversal bottom.

3. The weekly chart has a previous buy signal.

4. On the weekly chart the 10 avg. is over the 20 avg. indicating an uptrend.

5. On the daily chart sugar rallied and closed over both the 10 & 20 avg. today.

6. Today was an inside day that can trigger a signal and market direction.

CURRENT POSITIONS: Long September corn. Long 331 1/2 (7.17). Protective stop 317. Projection 360.

Exit Long August bean oil. Long 28.44 (7.2). Exit 29.71 (7.22). Profit $707 (after costs).

Long September meal. Long 290.10 (7.16). Protective stop 286.30. Projection 305.



GRAINS:



Sept corn: It continues to hold support. Keep stops at 317.

Sept wheat. It triggered a buy today on the daily chart but the rally was stopped by the 200 avg. resistance. Watching closely to buy.

Nov beans. They held 890 again today on a closing basis. Watching closely to buy again.

Sept meal. Continues to hold support. Keep stops at 286.30.

Aug bean oil. Stops were reached with a profit today. Watching closely to buy again. MEATS:



Oct hogs. The daily chart has a sell signal but hogs are attempting to rally again. Still consolidating.

Oct feeders. Still stuck in a tight range right under 144.00. Nothing new.

Oct cattle. They triggered another sell today but held at their 10 avg. support. Just watching.



SOFTS:



Sept cocoa. It held support again today. A trade could be developing. See Trade Alert for details.

Dec cotton. It sold off today but held support and the buy is still intact. A trade could be developing. See Trade Alert for details.

Sept coffee. I tried to buy coffee today but it exceeded the entry during the night session and never backed off enough to justify entry during the day session. It rallied over 6.00 points.

