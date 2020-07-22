847.254.5589

The GBP / USD pair is exhibiting upside potential. Our Weekly Quant entered buy mode at the close of last Friday. The Daily Quant entered buy mode on Monday. Its making a move along with the other USD Pairs and the metals.

We are monitoring our Quants for a reversal of trend.

Quant trading demands that trades be executed only when the Daily and Weekly Quants agree on direction.

