St. Louis, Missouri, July 22. According to U.S. Environmental Information Administration (EIA) data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending July 17, U.S. ethanol production slowed by 2.5 percent, or 23,000 barrels per day, to 908,000 barrels per day, which is equivalent to 38.14 million gallons daily. Production remains tempered due to COVID-19 disruptions, coming in 12.6 percent below the same week in 2019. The four-week average ethanol production rate ticked 0.3 percent higher to 913,000 barrels per day, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.00 billion gallons.





Ethanol stocks thinned by 3.9 percent to 19.8 million barrels and 16.4 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories tightened across all regions and are at their lowest level since the last week of 2016.





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, drew down 1.1 percent to 8.550 million barrels per day (131.07 billion gallons annualized). Gasoline demand was 11.6 percent lower than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol rose 2.4 percent to 839,000 barrels per day, equivalent to 12.86 billion gallons annualized and 10.9 percent below the year-earlier level.





There were zero imports of ethanol recorded for the second consecutive week. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of May 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/





RFA is the leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. Visit our website at https://ethanolrfa.org



