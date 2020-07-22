Explosive silver rally leads USD lower over last 24hrs



ANALYSIS USDCAD The broader USD attempted to bounce in early NY trade yesterday as EURUSD traders continued to fade 1.1450-70s resistance in the aftermath of an overhyped EU recovery fund deal, but technical breakdowns for the USD against the risk currencies (AUD, CAD, GBP), which were already underway in overnight trade, proved the more dominant force going into the 9amET hour. Spot silver prices then absolutely exploded higher over the next 60mins in a panicky move that saw the EURUSD faders throw in the towel and join the sell-USD party. We cant say there was a specific headline which sparked the 7% surge higher in the precious metal yesterday, but we would note spot silvers breakout above 19.40s resistance on Monday and increasing market chatter about the astronomical amount of physical silver (70M ounces) that has been demanded by long futures holders going into next weeks July contract expiry, if we look at the latest COMEX delivery notices report. Weve witnessed an increased number of instances over the last few months where extreme price movement in the precious metals complex has led broader USD price action on a short-term basis, and so we think this dynamic warrants even closer attention now considering that gold and silver prices are breaking out to multi-year highs. Spot silver prices continued their surge in Asia last night; corrected lower in Europe this morning amid some broad risk-off flows from the US decision to shut Chinas consulate in Houston, completely reversed their losses to trade another 8% higher into NY trade, but are now correcting lower once again. The broader USD is now trying to finding a bottom as a result, which has seen the USDCAD selling stall at 1.3430-40s chart support for the time being. This mornings higher than expected Canadian CPI figures for June (+0.8% MoM vs +0.4%) were a non-event, as has been the case with most economic data lately. Watch silver prices today and the oil markets reaction to this mornings weekly EIA oil inventory report at 10:30amET, after last nights APIs revealed an unexpected 7.54mln build and pressured September WTI to give up half of yesterdays breakout gains in overnight trade.

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY SEP CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Weve had to eat a bit of humble pie on our post-EU Summit bearish Euro view over the last 24hrs after yesterdays explosive silver rally sparked a EURUSD surge past chart resistance in the 1.1450-70s and then the 1.1490-1.1520s. The latter resistance level morphed into support and provided an anchor for buyers during this mornings US/China-tension driven dip, and we feel as if all eyes are now on silver prices at the momentwhich continues fade their early NY +8% session highs. The next major EURUSD chart resistance level lies in the 1.1610-20s.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT SILVER DAILY GBPUSD Sterling continued its rally in NY trade yesterday after silver prices exploded higher during the 9amET hour. Chart resistance in the 1.2750s and a rough final hour of trade for the S&Ps capped GBPUSD into the NY close and, while this mornings shut down of Chinas Houston consulate spurred a mild risk-off move that saw the market give up yesterdays gains, chart support in the 1.2640s and another silver rally towards todays NY open has helped sterling recover somewhat. On any other day, the sudden reversal higher for the EURGBP over the last 24hrs would normally have us on the lookout for negative Brexit headlines, but this move feels completely EUR/silver driven.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar didnt benefit as much from yesterdays silver surge, but AUDUSD achieved another important technical achievement by closing NY trade well above chart resistance in the 0.7080-90s. Yesterdays S&P dump into the cash close, this mornings risk-off move following US/China escalations, and some post-NY open sales in silver have seen a few AUDUSD selling waves come in over the last 24hrs, but the market continues to hold the bulk of its recent gains. This mornings decision by the US to shut Chinas Houston consulate over spying concerns had a pronouncedly negative effect on the Chinese yuan. Off-shore dollar/yuan vaulted 400pts to the 7.01 handle, but chart resistance around the 7.0140s and silver-led USD selling since the 5amET hour has seen USDCNH settle down a bit. Moreherefrom the Financial Times. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen got dragged lower with broad, silver-led, USD selling yesterday, but todays bounce back above the 107 handle has been challenging to explain in light of continued USD pressure and the familiar downbeat tone to US yields. Perhaps we could be seeing a bit of a sell-Japan trade remerge here as Japan reported a record 747 new coronavirus cases this morning?

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10-YR YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Chinese stocks plunge 4% after Beijing retaliates

Risk sentiment takes a hit into NY trade

Explosive silver rally leads USD lower over last 24hrs

EU leaders reach "truly historic" recovery fund deal

FX markets still on EU-Summit watch

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17