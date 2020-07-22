Hello traders!

Copper is bullish up from March of 2020. We see blue waves 1 and 2 completed of a new cycle, so current strong bullish move from 2.36 level can be a higher degree wave 3 in action, which still has some room to fill. We see price making a temporary pullback as wave 4) of 3, which can be a flat, and can look for support/bullish turn at the 2.8/2.76 level. Also a confirmation that corrective wave four is underway will be a break below the lower acceleration channel line.

Copper, 4h