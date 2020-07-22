The North American Ag Report 8:30 a.m. update for 7/22/20

The following trades are hypothetical. Past results are not a guaranty

of future results.





NOTE: Computer reverses position when trend following stop is hit. Entry

and exit prices are not always available.





On 7/9/20 the computer went LONG August lean hogs (Elec) at 50.35

with current trend following stop at $48.00.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 August lean hogs settled up 1.20 at 51.60.

7/9/20 the computer went LONG December lean hogs (Elec) at 52.95

with current trend following stop at $50.75.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Dec lean hogs settled up .60 at 51.80.





On 6/23/20 the computer went LONG August live cattle (Elec) at 96.70

with current trend following stop 98.400.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 August live cattle settled down .425 at 101.85.





On 4/8/20 the computer went LONG December live cattle (Elec) at 100.90

with current trend following stop 108.00.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Dec live cattle settled down .275 at 110.175.





On 4/9/20 the computer went LONG August feeder cattle (Elec) at

$129.675 with computer trend following stop at $135.70.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 August feeder cattle settled down .475 at

$141.125.





On 6/30/20 the computer went LONG Dec corn (Elec) at $3.39 3/4

with current trend following stop at $3.23.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 July Dec settled down 4 3/4 at $3.31.





On 6/30/20 the computer went LONG Dec Chicago wheat (Elec) at $5.01

with current trend following stop at $5.21.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Dec Chi wheat settled up 4 1/2 at $5.33 1/4.





On 7/17/20 the computer went SHORT Dec Minneapolis wheat (Elec) at

$5.28 with current trend following stop at $5.41.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Dec Minn wheat settled up 4 at $5.25.





On 7/20/20 the computer went SHORT Dec KC wheat (Elec) at $4.53

with current trend following stop at $4.74.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Dec KC wheat settled up 7 at $4.53 1/2.





On 7/13/20 the computer went SHORT Nov soybeans (Elec) at $8.81

with current trend following stop at $9.10.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Nov soybeans settled down 6 1/2 at $8.93 1/2.





On 6/30/20 the computer went LONG Dec soybean meal (Elec) at 293.8

with the current trend following stop at 288.0.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Dec soybean meal settled down 3.3 at 293.6.





On 7/16/20 the computer went LONG Dec soybean oil (Elec) at 29.44

with current trend following stop at 29.80.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Dec soybean oil settled up .13 at 30.66.

Additional markets including cotton, coffee, heating oil, crude oil, natural gas,

gold, silver, Dow, Nasdaq, S&P, and US Dollar available with subscribtion.

This information is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a

solicitation or an offer to buy the commodities herein named. The

factual information of this report has been obtained from sources

believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to the accuracy,

and is not to be construed as representation by North American

Agricultural Services.





NOTE:

I am the adviser you are the decision maker. I have an

obligation to give you my opinion because you purchased my report;

you are responsible for your decision whether to except my opinion

and act on it or not. DG.