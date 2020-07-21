ZSource: Getty Images
Silver Futures--- Silver futures in the September contract is sharply higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another $0.95 at 21.15 an ounce hitting a 4 year high on optimism that E.U leadership will pass a 750 billion Euro package which is definitely a bullish fundamental factor towards prices.
The entire precious metals sector is higher across the board once again as this is the hottest sector of them all to the upside as I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple months and if you took that trade the stop loss has now been raised to 18.83 as an exit strategy.
Silver prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average at the trend is very strong to the upside as the next level of major resistance is at the 25 level as there is still significant room to run to the upside.
At the current time I also have a bullish platinum recommendation which is also sharply higher today as demand has come back into the all of the precious metals, however I will not be looking at adding more contracts due to the fact that prices have run up too quickly, but I will be patient as I still think this is where the money is to be made for the rest of 2020.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
