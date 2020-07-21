|
Platinum Prices Break The $900 Level
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the October contract is sharply higher for the 3rd consecutive session up $44 at 902 an ounce or 5.20% for the day as prices have now hit a 7 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 868 level as this trade went nowhere until the last couple of days and if you took that recommendation continue to place the stop-loss under the 10-day low standing at 825 as an exit strategy.
Platinum prices are now trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average to the upside with the next major level of resistance at the May 20th high of 931 as that could happen in this week's trade so stay long.
The U.S dollar coupled with the fact that the leadership of the E.U is offering a 750 billion-Euro coronavirus package which is also supportive towards prices as fundamentally and technically speaking this market has everything going for it. If you take a look at the daily chart a nice rounding bottom formation has occurred over the last couple of months, but I still think prices will be trading above $1,000 soon as I will be looking at adding more contracts once the risk/reward comes more in your favor.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.