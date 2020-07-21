Source: Getty Images

Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the October contract is sharply higher for the 3rd consecutive session up $44 at 902 an ounce or 5.20% for the day as prices have now hit a 7 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 868 level as this trade went nowhere until the last couple of days and if you took that recommendation continue to place the stop-loss under the 10-day low standing at 825 as an exit strategy.

Platinum prices are now trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average to the upside with the next major level of resistance at the May 20th high of 931 as that could happen in this week's trade so stay long.

The U.S dollar coupled with the fact that the leadership of the E.U is offering a 750 billion-Euro coronavirus package which is also supportive towards prices as fundamentally and technically speaking this market has everything going for it. If you take a look at the daily chart a nice rounding bottom formation has occurred over the last couple of months, but I still think prices will be trading above $1,000 soon as I will be looking at adding more contracts once the risk/reward comes more in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.