Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary August Lean Hogs rebounded on Tuesday, but still traded within Mondays trading range. Hogs are in a downtrend and face resistance at 51.80, 52.60 (trendline) and then 53.825 on Wednesday. The Tuesday range is 51.65 50.50 and settlement was near the high at 51.475. Support on Wednesday is at 50.475, 49.35 and then 47.825. Cutouts and cash are stabilizing in my opinion and China will sell another 10,000 MT of frozen pork from its reserves on July 23. China has sold 420,000 MT of pork this year to try and stabilize pork prices and keep the country supplied with pork products. It is failing in this quest as prices continue to rise and supplies remain tight. They still need to import vast amounts of food for their people to eat because they cant produce enough at home, in my opinion, to solve their supply and price problems. They have imported record amounts of pork from the US this year but their desire to find the Wuhan virus on food products imported from other countries is causing delays in getting product to their consumers and causing frustration with their trading partners. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 68.37 as of July 20, 2020. The Lean Hog Index was higher and is at 47.90 as of July 17, 2020. Estimated Slaughter for Tuesday is at 478,000. This is higher than last weeks slaughter of 475,000 and last years slaughter at 476,000. August Feeder Cattle traded within Mondays trading range. It has also consolidated within Thursdays trading range for the past three days. Thursday saw a new high made at 143.825 and then a strong pullback on Monday to test support at 138.95. It traded to 139.425 and then rallied to settle at 141.60. Tuesdays consolidation was 142.35 to 140.725. A rally above the Tuesday high could see price retest the Thursday high while a failure from the low could see support revisited at 138.95. The Feeder Cattle Index was higher and is at 136.48 as of 7/20/2020. Resistance is at 142.40, 143.50 and then 144.25. Thursday has support at 140.775, 138.95, 136.75 and then 134.25. October Live Cattle is also consolidating within its Thursday range. Thursdays range was 107.225 104.20. Tuesdays range 106.775 105.725. Settlement is at 106.125. A rally above the high could see resistance tested at the 200 DMA on the continuous chart at 108.10. A decline from the low could see support tested at 104.20, which is also the Thursday low. Resistance is at 107.30, the 200 DMA, 108.65 and then 109.60.104.20 104.85. Support is at 106.025, 104.85 -104.20 and then 103.00. Boxed beef cutouts were lower on Tuesday with choice cutouts down 0.86 to 200.88 and select down 0.29 to 191.30. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 9.58 and the load count was 159. Tuesdays estimated slaughter is 118,000, down from last weeks 119,000 and below last years slaughter of 121,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far for Tuesday negotiated cash trading in the Southern Plains have been slow on light to moderate demand. A few early live trades moved mostly at 96.00. However, not enough trades for a full market trend. In the Northern Plains and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been inactive on very light demand. Not enough trades for a market trend. The latest established market in any region was last week with live purchases in the Southern Plains mostly at 95.00. In Nebraska, live purchases traded from 96.00-97.50 with dressed purchases mostly at 157.00. In Colorado live purchases traded at 96.00. In the Western Cornbelt, live purchases traded from 97.00-100.00 with dressed purchases at 157.00, few up to 160.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.