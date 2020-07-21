As you already know, gold has been trending upwards. But how high? Citibank forecasts that gold may blast through its 2011 highs within three to five months.

Silver, on the other hand, is showing net long positions rising to a 20-week high in both futures and options. As you can see, silver broke above critical resistance, and its following through on high volume.

Plus Sprott Silver Trust filed to purchase silver at an amount equivalent to 8.8% of the worlds total annual supply. Whatll happen to all of the silver shorts once they're squeezed? Plus, thats a huge chunk of that can significantly impact supply once taken out of the market.

If you follow the gold/silver ratio, this might have given you a clue last March, as the ratio level hit a 5,120-year high. Yes, the ratio was once 2.5 in Ancient Egypt, it was set to 15 during the American Revolution, and it has averaged around 45 throughout the 20th century. Today, a new average would be around the 75 range. 120 and above may be considered unusually high.

Finally, a graphic representation of the Federal Reserves actions outpacing all other central banks--something thats worrying many investors, potentially driving them into the metals.

Gold investors might be tuning in to Judy Sheltons potential approval to join the Federal Reserve board. Why? Well, shes a sound money advocate, a sharp Fed critic, and a strong supporter of re-introducing the Gold Standard.

