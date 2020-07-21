rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Technical Snapshot - Massive Moves in Gold (GC) and Silver (SI)
Tuesday, July 21, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Bookmark and Share


As you already know, gold has been trending upwards. But how high? Citibank forecasts that gold may blast through its 2011 highs within three to five months.



Silver, on the other hand, is showing net long positions rising to a 20-week high in both futures and options. As you can see, silver broke above critical resistance, and its following through on high volume.


Plus Sprott Silver Trust filed to purchase silver at an amount equivalent to 8.8% of the worlds total annual supply. Whatll happen to all of the silver shorts once they're squeezed? Plus, thats a huge chunk of that can significantly impact supply once taken out of the market.


If you follow the gold/silver ratio, this might have given you a clue last March, as the ratio level hit a 5,120-year high. Yes, the ratio was once 2.5 in Ancient Egypt, it was set to 15 during the American Revolution, and it has averaged around 45 throughout the 20th century. Today, a new average would be around the 75 range. 120 and above may be considered unusually high.


Finally, a graphic representation of the Federal Reserves actions outpacing all other central banks--something thats worrying many investors, potentially driving them into the metals.


Gold investors might be tuning in to Judy Sheltons potential approval to join the Federal Reserve board. Why? Well, shes a sound money advocate, a sharp Fed critic, and a strong supporter of re-introducing the Gold Standard.


Want to stay ahead of most traders and investors when it comes to actionable market news? Sign up for our newsletter at www.zytrade.com


Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy