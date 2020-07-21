GBPUSD Breaks Through The 1.2669 Resistance Zone



GBPUSD looks to strengthen further after cutting through the 1.2669 resistance on Tuesday. Support comes in at 1.2700 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.2650 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2600 level. A violation will turn focus to the 1.2550 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.2500 level. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 1.2800 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.2850 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.2900 level followed by the 1.2950 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further upside threats towards the 1.2812 zone.

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.