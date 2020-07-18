Which Factor has earned 1344600 percent versus its top competing Factors gain of 626600 percent since 1926?



by T.J. Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com I've just recorded my 39th weekly VideoCast (29th Podcast) on Stock Market Outlook, Commentary and Weekly recap. You can watch the VideoCast if youre sitting OR listen to the Podcast if youre on the run: Watch: VideoCast (on your computer/phone): https://youtu.be/VcyzZoZKEP0

Listen: Podcast version (on the run/phone): https://anchor.fm/hedgefundtips/episodes/Hedge-Fund-Tips-with-Tom-Hayes---Episode-29---July-17--1020-egt224 Of particular note are the sections: Which Factor has earned 1,344,600% versus its top competing Factors gain of 626,600% - since 1926?

Warren Buffet bought ~$5 Billion of what over the past few weeks?

The #1 reason for Record COVID cases that no one is talking about and why it is good news.

GDP has more than doubled in this region over the past 13 years but you can buy it at 2007 prices. What is?

Bill Gross outlook on value as defined by rates.

7 reasons Value will outperform Growth over the next 12 months.

What did OPEC do this week and what does it mean?

Sell the rumor, Buy the news

V Recovery stands for? Big catalyst coming?

The next Trillion+. Whats in it?

What is the KEY to US/China relations?

CNBC Indonesia Appearance: Emerging Markets/Commodities.

Fox Business Appearance: Value versus Growth/Banks.

CGTN America Appearance: China Recovery Data/COVID.

CNBC London Appearance: Bank Results, CECL Accounting.

Wells Fargo Thesis Update.

John Shrewsberry Wells Fargo CFO 100% Provisioned.

The Contrarian Trade

TINA There is no alternative

China Airline Seat Reservations and Recovery Data.

Earnings and Economic Data Results and Commentary.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started HedgeFundTips.com as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.





Try our Free Newsletter or our 14-Day Free Trial.