by T.J. Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com
I've just recorded my 39th weekly VideoCast (29th Podcast) on Stock Market Outlook, Commentary and Weekly recap.
You can watch the VideoCast if youre sitting OR listen to the Podcast if youre on the run:
Watch: VideoCast (on your computer/phone):
Listen: Podcast version (on the run/phone):
https://anchor.fm/hedgefundtips/episodes/Hedge-Fund-Tips-with-Tom-Hayes---Episode-29---July-17--1020-egt224
Of particular note are the sections:
- Which Factor has earned 1,344,600% versus its top competing Factors gain of 626,600% - since 1926?
- Warren Buffet bought ~$5 Billion of what over the past few weeks?
- The #1 reason for Record COVID cases that no one is talking about and why it is good news.
- GDP has more than doubled in this region over the past 13 years but you can buy it at 2007 prices. What is?
- Bill Gross outlook on value as defined by rates.
- 7 reasons Value will outperform Growth over the next 12 months.
- What did OPEC do this week and what does it mean?
- Sell the rumor, Buy the news
- V Recovery stands for? Big catalyst coming?
- The next Trillion+. Whats in it?
- What is the KEY to US/China relations?
- CNBC Indonesia Appearance: Emerging Markets/Commodities.
- Fox Business Appearance: Value versus Growth/Banks.
- CGTN America Appearance: China Recovery Data/COVID.
- CNBC London Appearance: Bank Results, CECL Accounting.
- Wells Fargo Thesis Update.
- John Shrewsberry Wells Fargo CFO 100% Provisioned.
- The Contrarian Trade
- TINA There is no alternative
- China Airline Seat Reservations and Recovery Data.
- Earnings and Economic Data Results and Commentary.