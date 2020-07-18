rounded corner
Gold Market Analysis with the Market Profile
Saturday, July 18, 2020

by Alexander Kiel of UC Trading

The following market analysis of the gold (GC) futures market is based on the recent price developments and concludes with a potential future price movement. The analysis has been implemented with Sierra Chart tools utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the candle stick chart.


Analysis

The past one and a half week, the gold market was moving in range with its border at levels around 1796.50 USD respectively 1817 USD. As a result, the market created an inside week illustrating uncertainty about the further price direction.

Gold Futures Analysis by UC Trading

The market performed a strong long push on Friday and also the market profile shows larger participation and, consequently, interest in the upper range which may be an indicator for preferred trades on the long side.

Gold Futures Market Analysis based on the Market Profile / TPO Chart by UC Trading

Nevertheless, both trade directions must be considered. Taking the long perspective (1), the price may break the upper range border with a first target at the previous weeks high. In contrast taking a short perspective (2), the market could illustrate weakness targeting the range low or even the previous week low. In both cases, the range borders illustrate interesting levels since large market participants are looking for liquidity which they find at those significant levels.

About the author

Alexander Kiel has occupied various positions in the area of private banking covering wealth management, portfolio management and management support. Subsequently, he founded the equity investment project Universal Capital and became active as an independent futures trader.

 

He has extended his trading activities with UC Trading in a coaching course providing professional insights into order flow trading.

 

Alexander can be reached via support@uctrading.coach.

 

 

Contributing author since 5/4/2020

 

 
