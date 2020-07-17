|
|
Safe Haven Outlook Bonds, Gold, and Even Bitcoin
Friday, July 17, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
Technical trader wraps up todays editorials by sharing his targets for bonds, gold, and Bitcoin. Bonds and gold are long accepted as safe-haven assets however Bitcoin is on traders radars now as a possible safe haven now. Looking at the charts for each asset there are some big moves coming as trading ranges are tightening.
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018