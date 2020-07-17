rounded corner
December Live Cattle
Friday, July 17, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

847.254.5589

Hello All,

Our daily December Live Cattle Quant has been in buy mode for 22 days straight.

The signal was issued at 103.00. This told us to be flat.

Our weekly December Live Cattle Quant has been in buy mode for three weeks.

When this buy signal was issued at 105.92 it was time to get long. Thus far the rally has reached 110.80.

When the daily and weekly quants issue like signals its time to act!

This is an excellent tool for timing your hedges and speculative trades as well.

Did you see this rally coming?

Its quite obvious that Quant trading out performs fundamentals on a regular basis.

Would you like a free two week trial?

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com

Chose up to five individual products from the following.

Futures (ICE products not available at this time.)

FOREX

Stocks



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
