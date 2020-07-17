Arabica Coffee (KC) is soaring a massive 3.5% plus going into the weekend close, bouncing off the slightly rising uptrend support line (on the 4hr chart), and testing a descending triangle/wedge resistance (on the daily chart). Significantly, KC has decisively reclaimed the psychologically key 1 whole figure level and is poised to test next week the July high and horizontal resistance (on the weekly chart) defined by the May 2019 low, and retested last August, October and February 2020. Odds are dramatically higher now for a test of the weekly chart descending wedge resistance by the end of the month. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are rallying, bottomish or consolidating recent gains. I am flat after taking profit today and am looking at re-entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart in the ~.995-1.015 range), targeting the red zone (of the daily chart in the ~1.035-1.055 range) for Thursday. The amber/yellow zone (in the ~.97-.99 range) is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Arabica Coffee Weekly/Daily/4hr

