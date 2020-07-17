Cattle Prices Up 300 Points For Trading Week



Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the August contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 100.00 while currently trading at 103.20 up over 300 points for the trading week as prices have now hit a 4 month high. I have been recommending a bullish position form around the 99.80 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 98.42 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 8 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. The next major level of resistance stands at the 105 area and if that is broken as I've talked about in previous blogs I think prices could head up to the 110 level rather soon as the bullish trend could accelerate. Cattle prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as technically speaking this market looks very solid as a possible rounding bottom has taken place on the daily chart so continue to play this to the upside as there's more room to run in my opinion. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

