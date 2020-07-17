Source: Getty Images

Silver Futures---Silver futures in the September contract settled last Friday in New York at 19.05 an ounce while currently trading at 19.75 up $0.70 for the trading week as prices have now hit a 10-month high.

The U.S dollar is lower by 35 points today breaking the 96 level as that is a bullish fundamental factor towards the precious metals including silver as I think prices will break the $20 level come next week.

I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 18.23, however in next week's trade the stop loss will be tightened significantly therefor lowering the monetary risk.

Silver prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is strong too the upside as gold prices are right at a 9-year high as I also have a bullish recommendation in platinum as the entire sector is in the midst of a solid trend to the upside. If prices crack the $20 level look for the volatility to expand tremendously as the price swings will have large percentage moves on a daily basis as I still think we can head up to the $25/$30 level.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH



If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.