EURGBP Bull Pressure Exposes 0.9175 Level
Friday, July 17, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
EURGBP looks to extend further upside pressure with eyes on key resistance at 0.9175 resistance zone. On the downside, support stands at the 0.9100 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.9050 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.9000 level. Further down, support comes in at 0.8950 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.9150 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.9200 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.9250 level followed by the 0.9300 level. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside towards its key resistance at 0.9175 area.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.