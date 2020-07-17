Below is my weekly newspaper column from July 10, entitled, What I Know For Certain. I hope you find something of interest in my ramblings. If you dont, I will eat a bug. Maybe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 10, 2020

What I Know For Certain

Stocks dropped sharply from mid-February to late March. Commodities dropped sharply from early January to late April. The declines were historic in terms of percentage loss in such a short time frame. And the fundamental force bringing forth such a collapse in values was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic that swept the globe, sending every economy to its knees.

However, since bottoming in the March/April period, stocks and commodities turned higher and both markets have been doing surprisingly well. The S&P for instance, just enjoyed its best quarter since 1998, 22 years ago while the Dow Jones had its best quarter since 1987, 33 years ago. The CRB index, weighted towards grains and livestock rose to a new, 4 month high. The Goldman Sachs index, weighted towards crude oil, grains and livestock also rose to a new, 4 month high. Crude oil enjoyed its best quarter in 22 years.

But the recent gains underway with stocks and to a lesser degree with commodities is coming in face of even more damning news about the coronavirus pandemic. From CNN with a headline that blares, Ferocious US surge adds 1 million new coronavirus cases in 28 days to hit 3 million. The article goes on to state, Six months ago, no one thought Covid-19 existed in the US. The first reported case came on January 21. Within 99 days, 1 million Americans became infected. It took just 43 days after that to reach 2 million cases. And 28 days later, the US reached 3 million cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Here is what I know for certain. Stocks and commodities did a nose dive of historic proportions in February to April due to fears of coronavirus. Since then, stocks and commodities have rallied sharply in face of coronavirus getting far worse. Can such gains be justified in face of heightened problems with covid-19, coronavirus?

First, understand that markets are always forward thinking. Markets have an uncanny ability to look past current problems that are well known and anticipate that, things will improve sooner than later. Unfortunately, such thinking does not always work. There are times when the markets make a mistake. And Gary Shilling, a widely respected financial analyst is in the camp that believes the markets are indeed making a mistake.

From CNBC.com with a headline that reads, Financial analyst Gary Shilling says the stock market could see a 1930s-like decline. Mr. Shilling said,... the stock market could plunge between 30-40% over the next year as investors realize the economic recovery from the coronavirus recession could take longer than expected. I think weve got a second leg down and thats very much reminiscent of what happened in the 1930s where people appreciate the depth of this recession and the disruption and how long its going to take to recover.

Here is something else I know for certain. When it comes to markets and forecasts, know one knows for certain. In fact, that also happens to be my Number #1 rule when it comes to investing, trading or speculating. And because of Rule #1, my Rule #2, is based on an old Chinese saying that goes like this, Zng sh tng xili. For those that forgot the Manadrin Chinese they learned in high school that old saw translates to always use a stop.

It is my conviction the US economy will not get back to normal from an economic standpoint until late 2021 or early 2022. The shock of coronavirus suggests the US economy is staring at a long, long road to full recovery. But as always, no one knows for sure. Including yours truly.

From a marketing standpoint, US farmers and ranchers should view the current rally with the ag-markets as an opportunity to do some selling. Clear out your bins and hedge new crop grains. As for livestock producers, I can build a case for higher cattle and hog prices after January 1, but not before due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. Some, in fact, argue that demand for pork and beef will fall to a 9 to 10 low as eating habits are changing quickly with fewer going to restaurants.

There are few markets I would play on the long side of the ledger be they stocks or commodities. I make that bold statement based on what I know for certain. And what is certain in my view is the coronavirus broke the back of most markets once and the potential exists to do it again. I am woefully anxious about being long anything.

If you are a subscriber to this newspaper, please consider subscribing to my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. I have a Special Offer for $300 for 6 months. Call me at 406 682 5010 for more information.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It was announced overnight that the US experienced more than 77,000 cases of coronavirus. And the news it seems was shrugged off because as I type furiously away, stocks, bonds, metals, crude oil and cirtually every market across the board is higher. However, the US dollar is in the red and flirting with a new, 4 month low close. Still, the coronavirus is woefully out of hand and yet markets everywhere are on the plus.

And I wish to thank the Fed for the markets across the board being higher. Without the Fed the board would bright red. Then again, the day is young. Stay tuned.

the ime now is 8:25 a.m. Chicago







