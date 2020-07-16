|
|
Elliott Wave View: AUDUSD Remain Supported
Thursday, July 16, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
AUDUSD 45 minutes chart below shows that pair has ended cycle from July 9 high as wave 2 at 0.6918 low. The pullback unfolded as a zig-zag Elliott Wave Structure. From July 9 high, wave ((a)) ended at 0.6920 low. The bounce in wave ((b)) ended at 0.6993 high. Afterwards, the pair declined lower in wave ((c)), which ended at 0.6918 low. This ended 3 waves pullback in larger degree wave 2. From there, the pair extended higher as a5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave Structurein wave ((i)). The rally broke above previous wave 1 high, confirming that wave 2 dip is already in place and the next leg higher is already in progress.
Up from wave 2 low, wave (i) ended at 0.6964 high. The pullback in wave (ii) ended at 0.6931 low. The pair then continued to resume higher in wave (iii), which ended at 0.7018 high. Wave (iv) pullback then ended at 0.6992 low. The pair then ended the push higher in wave (v) at 0.7037 high. Currently, a 7 swing double zigzag in wave ((ii)) is in progress. The pullback is unfolding as double three Elliott Wave Structure. Wave (w) has ended at 0.6967 low and wave (x) has ended at 0.7012 high. The pair can still extend for another low to complete wave (y). However, while above 0.6918 low, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swings for more upside.
AUDUSD 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Click herefor 14 Days FREE Trial
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: AUDUSD Remain Supported - Thursday, July 16, 2020
- Amazon ( $AMZN ) Forecasting The Rally After 3 Waves Pull Back - Thursday, July 16, 2020
- GDX Elliott Wave: Buying The Wave Four Pullback - Thursday, July 16, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL_F) Extending Higher - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Dow Futures (YM_F) Resumes Higher - Tuesday, July 14, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.