Flipping My KC Wheat, Wheat Trade



Yesterday I closed a long Wheat, short KC Wheat trade at a nice gain. Today I'm flipping the trade and taking the other side. Earlier this month, Wheat clearly broke out from a declining trendline and then ran around 10% from the breakout point. During this same period, KC Wheat has broken through and is now struggling to hold the break. In any event, I look for KC Wheat to outperform Wheat over the next 2 weeks and catch up much of the gap as the seasonality now favors KCW. To trade this, I'm looking at an inter-commodity spread. The long KC Wheat (Z20), short Wheat (U20) inter-commodity spread has profited in 13 of the last 15 years when opened on 7/17 and closed on 8/1. The average profit during this period is $299 but I expect this trade to have an even higher risk / reward given the recent volatility.



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com