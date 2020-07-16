|
|
Cannon Forex Pro Trader & Futures Trading Levels 7.17.2020
Thursday, July 16, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
As many of you know Cannon has been providing futures trading solutions since 1988. What many dont know is that Cannon is also offering FOREX (spot FX trading solutions) with the same level of support you have gotten accustomed to on the futures side.
We are proud to announce the addition of an FX powerhouse, IG.
IG US LLC is a registered Retail Foreign Exchange Dealer with the CFTC and a member of the National
Futures Association (NFA). IG Group, the parent company, was founded in 1974 (45 years) and is
listed on the London Stock Exchange. They have built a business around championing their clients
by providing them with cutting-edge tools and 24-hour support. They offer over 80 FX pairs and an
award-winning platform. The IG Group now serves 178,000 clients all over the world, from offices in
16 countries, based across five continents.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment andshould not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.
Below is a video I took a few weeks ago during live market action where I share a couple of trade set ups, reasons why I took the trades, thinking behind it, money management and more. If you like what you see, you can sign up fora FREE TRIAL here.
7-17-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.