Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another $0.09 at 8.92 a bushel as prices still look to move higher in my opinion.
I have been recommending a bullish position from the 8.97 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low which now stands at 8.71 as an exit strategy as the chart structure has turned outstanding as prices really have gone nowhere over the last week or so.
For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the June 6th high of 9.12 in the coming days ahead as I'm a little surprised with today's trading action as ideal weather conditions persist in the Midwestern part of the United States which is generally bearish towards prices, but not in today's action so there might be some real strength behind this move.
Soybean prices are still trading above its 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I do believe the entire grain market has bottomed out. Fundamentally speaking China is living up to the phase one deal with the United States on trade as they are back in the U.S market helping push prices higher so stay long as I still think the path of least resistance is to the upside.
TREND: HIGHER---MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
