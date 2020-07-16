How High Are Cattle Prices Headed ?



Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the August contract is currently trading higher by 80 points at 102.10 as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 99.80 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 98.42 as an exit strategy. Cattle prices have now broken out of a 4 1/2 half month high coupled with the fact that a 9-week consolidation has also been breached as if these are bullish technical indicators for higher prices ahead. I will be looking at rolling over into the October contract in next week's trade due to expiration as I still think there's room to run to the upside with the next major level of resistance all the way at the 105 area. Cattle prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is higher as it looks like another leg to the upside is starting to develop. In my opinion I think the volatility will start to expand tremendously in the coming weeks ahead as fundamentally speaking I believe demand will start to enter the entire livestock sector while also keeping a very close eye on a possible bottom in the hog market. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.