Amazon ( $AMZN ) Forecasting The Rally After 3 Waves Pull Back
Thursday, July 16, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

July 16, 2020 By EWF Vlada (Edit)

Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog were going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Amazon ( $AMZN ) , published in members area of the website. As our members know, AMZN is trading within the cycle from the March low (1627.3). Proposed cycle is unfolding as impulsive 5 waves structure. We advised members to avoid selling AMZN and keep on favoring the long side. In further text were going to explain Elliott Wave Forecast.

Amazon 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 6.28.2020

Amazon is correcting the cycle from the 2502.64 low. The price is already showing 3 waves pull back, however last leg (c) looks incomplete at the moment. We expect shallow bounce and another leg down which will complete clear 5 waves in (c) leg. We dont recommend selling the Stock in any proposed push lower and favor the long side as far as 2502.64 pivot holds. Wave ((iv)) pull back should ideally complete at 2701.05-2645 area.

Amazon

Amazon 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 07.03.2020

Eventually AMZN completed 5 waves down in (c) leg. We got shallow bounce in iv red, and another leg down v red as expected. Wave ((iv)) pull back extended little bit below blue box and completed at 2630.7 low. We got nice rally that has broken toward new highs. Now as far as pivot at 2630.7 low stays instact, we expect to see more upside ideally.

Keep in mind that market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time. You can check most recent charts in the membership area of the site. Best instruments to trade are those having incomplete bullish or bearish swings sequences. We put them in Sequence Report and best among them are shown in the Live Trading Room.

Amazon

Elliott Wave Forecast

We cover 78 instruments in total, but not every chart is trading recommendation. We present Official Trading Recommendations in Live Trading Room. If not a member yet, Sign Up for Free 14 days Trial nowand get access to new trading opportunities. Through time we have developed a very respectable trading strategy which defines Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with high accuracy.

